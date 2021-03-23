In yet another life flex, Lizzo took a break from posting bikini shots on a yacht to dance to Cardi B from her Malibu home on Monday. The switch to a (relatively) more low-key location didn’t keep her from continuing to serve looks, though. In the video, Lizzo runs through Cardi’s choreography from her impressive Grammys performance of “Up,” and makes a case for a trend we only considered during festival season. But you know what? Bell pants — the ultra-flared stretch pants of the ‘70s, early 2000s, and late 2010s — look mighty good to us right now.
Along with the pants, Lizzo wore an oversized band tee from Elton John’s 1973 album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” The shirt, according to a commenter, came from Los Angeles-based brand Daydreamer LA, which specializes in band T-shirts from the era. (It’s still available in sizes XS and S.)
Pros of Lizzo’s choice of bottoms: comfortable enough to twerk in, appropriately honors the turn-up times of the past, and captures the boho vibe we’ve been feeling ourselves. Cons: We don’t have a pair yet ourselves.
Get ahead of the ‘70s bell pant trend by shopping our favorite styles below.
