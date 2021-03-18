Chrissy Teigen Got A Hand Tattoo Because She “Just Likes Dots”

If you've been considering a delicate hand or finger tattoo, Chrissy Teigen's latest Instagram might be the push you need to go for it. If nothing else, the visual of Teigen's fresh ink — teeny-tiny dots lined down the center of each finger — might serve as food for thought.
Teigen posted a black-and-white photo debuting her new hand art, crediting the design to L.A.-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter, aka Winter Stone. In the caption, she shared more context behind the ink, which she says is just an aesthetically pleasing configuration of pinpoint-sized dots, and holds no deeper meaning. "Please don’t tell me this means something in morse code, I just like dots," Teigen writes.
While the tattoo design does bear resemblance to a line of morse code with the separation between the dots at the knuckle, Stone himself echoes the sentiment that the the freehand tattoo was just for fun. "Got the pleasure of drawing this little design on her hands last night," Stone wrote in his own Instagram caption of Teigen's hand closeup. "Always fun always and full of laughs at these sessions."
Serving her tiny tattoo with a trendy manicure (which looks like it might be a press-on situation), Teigen's Instagram photo is a work of art in and of itself — and a low-key reminder to not sleep on hand cream.