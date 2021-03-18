Zara’s New Collection Features Spring’s Top Colors & Prints

Just days after dropping its first swimwear collection of the season, Zara is back with another warm-weather drop. On Wednesday, the Spanish retailer released its biannual Campaign Collection, the brand’s most fashion-forward offering of the year, which is full of spring’s most popular colorways, billowing silhouettes, and eye-catching prints. Think: lightweight caftans in vibrant oranges and pinks, two-piece sets in sunset-inspired patterns, and an abundance of heavy jewelry, from chunky chains to oversized bangles. Oh, and heeled clogs made for stomping through the season ahead. If you weren’t already primed for a (sartorial) vacation, you certainly will be after seeing this collection.
For the spring ‘21 launch, Zara tapped photographer Steven Meisel and models Abby Champion, Achenrin Madit, and Mona Tougaard, who ventured to the deserts of California to create the kind of escapist campaign we need right now as we remain indoors.
Ahead, check out our favorite pieces from the collection, from low-slung, baggy trousers and cold-shoulder tops to lace-up clogs and statement jewelry.
