Your Horoscope This Week: March 21, 2021

This week begins with a quarter moon in Cancer and the Sun stepping firmly out under the stars of Aries. In Aries, the Sun is bold and not afraid to speak truth to power. The quarter moon forms a square to Aries and the tension between what we need to feel cared for and what we want for ourselves only intensifies our collective desire to push back against those who neither protect nor serve the common good. Venus, a planet that not only signifies love, but also what we value and are willing to wage war for, holds hands with the Sun in Aries — so don’t be surprised this week if you find yourself having an angry cry. Especially with Mercury taking it all in under the stars of Pisces. Fighting feels good and Aries knows all about it, but with Saturn forming a square to Uranus and a trine to Mars, our anger is a sacred release-valve that predates the necessary and slow work of taking a whole structure apart, piece by piece.