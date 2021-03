Barrymore wanted to create kitchenware that was modern, sleek, and streamlined while still being playful with the colors. In the near future, we can expect to see oyster whites, shiny blacks, matte greys, deep blues, and more trendy colorways launch. The Beautiful line also did not skimp on the technology — each high-performance appliance has a signature touch-activated display that only lights up when you need it to along with modern silhouettes free of clunky buttons, dials, or knobs. "The point of the matter is that these things are always out on display in your house," says Barrymore in her on-site explainer video . "So when you look at them they should, 'spark joy,' as Marie Kondo says. How could we make these things pleasant and beautiful to look at?"