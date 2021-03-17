Ilana Glazer Announces She’s Pregnant While Promoting A Horror Movie About Pregnancy

Ilana Glazer is about two try out two new roles: mom and horror movie star. As announced in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Glazer is pregnant and expecting a baby with her husband, David Rooklin. The news just so happens to come as she’s promoting a movie about pregnancy that sounds absolutely terrifying.
“This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has,” Glazer told Entertainment Weekly of finding out she was pregnant ahead of the film’s release.
The new movie is called False Positive, and Glazer stars as a woman, Lucy, who is trying to have a baby with her husband (Justin Theroux). She gets an appointment with a fertility specialist (Pierce Brosnan), but soon starts to suspect that things aren’t as they seem at his clinic. Not too much has been revealed about what that will mean — though the movie has been described as a new take on Rosemary's Baby — but in stills shared from the movie, Glazer can be seen covered in blood. “It was so gross and so bad for your skin,” the Broad City creator and star said of being covered in red corn syrup.
While Glazer is known for comedy, False Positive takes her in a different direction. “It’s not really funny,” she told The Cut in a recent interview. “It’s chilling and satirical. Physiologically, playing this role beat me up. But it was correct for this process.”
The film explores the way women are treated when they seek healthcare. “It's about how the patriarchy is expressed through medicine,” Glazer said in the Entertainment Weekly interview. The 33-year-old actor explained that her character is privileged because she is white and well-off financially, so she “believes that, at a base level, she is free and in charge of her own decisions. But she's not.” Glazer, who co-wrote the script with director John Lee, pointed out that she thought about how the U.S. is “supposedly the wealthiest nation in the world, and yet our maternal death rate is growing.”
The movie is about very real issues, which must be hard to confront while actually pregnant, but Glazer feels confident in her own pregnancy experience. “I'm lucky; I'm in control, unlike our protagonist. I don't feel like I'm having the rug pulled out from under me in any way.” She added that she’s “not afraid to ask a billion questions.”
Still, she said that her husband, who she married in 2017, gives her a hard time by bringing up the movie in reference to her pregnancy. “He keeps being like, 'Ah, False Positive!' And I'm like, 'I'm not even going there!'"
False Positive will premiere on Hulu on June 25.