R29 Readers Keep Buying This $30 Amazon Vibrator With 34,000+ Reviews

We call them hidden gems but it's no secret that Amazon boasts a treasure trove of the internet's most viral products. You can find it all on the mega-retailer's virtual shelves, from expensive-looking home scores to unexpected beauty buys and cult-favorite vibrators. With swift shipping, discrete doorstep delivery, and seemingly endless stock, it checks out that Amazon is a top destination for buying sex toys online. Its immense offerings of popular name brands alongside lesser-known labels and in-house options aren't just affordable, they're also extensively reviewer-vetted. This brings us to the Satisfyer Pro 2, a $30 Amazon vibrator that's skyrocketing to viral-bestseller status. With an impressive 34,895 reviews total (last time we checked), the clitoral stimulator is backed by an impassioned community who swear by its ability to get them off. Every. Damn. Time. "Exorcism needed after using this bad mamma jamma," states one satisfied customer. "Will rob your body and soul like a thief in the night," attests another. "I could feel colors and smell numbers," you get the picture. But, what exactly makes the Satisfyer so orgasmic?
The suction, combined with the motion, it’s a very unique feeling. I’m having a difficult time describing it, so let me just say — it’s amazing.
Amazon Reviewer
The bestselling secret lies within the brand's patented "Air Pulse Technology", which is said to achieve the effect of "touch-free stimulation". The vibrator is crafted with a soft silicone tip that surrounds the clitoris and, when turned on, releases gentle pulsating pressure waves. One reviewer describes the feeling as "like suction, yes, but not quite. It sorta feels like a vibrator, but not exactly. The best way I can explain it is that you create this 'vacuum' by creating the seal around your most sensitive bits, and then there’s something inside that vibrates just above the clitoris but doesn’t touch it. The suction, combined with the motion, it’s a very unique feeling. I’m having a difficult time describing it, so let me just say — it’s amazing.". Other bonuses include waterproof capabilities, a 15-year product protection plan, whisper-quiet vibrating, USB charging, and the ability to accessorize down the road with additional bells & whistles (check out the brand's official Amazon storefront for Satisfyer attachments).
Ladies, if nothing else, get this toy. For a long time I thought my clit was broken...I was wrong.
Amazon Reviewer
A deep scroll through the reviews reveals that the Satisfyer Pro 2 has gone fully global — with Amazon ratings extended beyond the U.S. and all the way into Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and beyond — demonstrating that this rose-gold sex toy speaks every [body] language. As one reviewer passionately put it, "Ladies, if nothing else, get this toy. For a long time I thought my clit was broken...I was wrong. After using this for about 5 minutes on different settings, I had my first orgasm. Invest in this because it pays off. Not only is it effective, but it’s super easy to clean and it charges quickly."
