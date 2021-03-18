Spoilers are ahead. While The Masked Singer’s season 5 premiere was entertaining, there weren’t too many singers in Group A who delivered truly energizing performances. So, it was fitting that March 17's Group B episode kicked off with a fiery performance from Black Swan. Between her slightly intimidating costume and powerful voice, this feather-decked singer will definitely be one to watch.
In her debut episode, Black Swan commanded the panelists’ attention as soon as she walked onto the stage. She explained in her clue package that she is “incredibly rare,” which accurately describes her high vocal range and practically confirms she is a professional singer. Her voice is as impressive as Seahorse's in season 4, who turned out to be singer Tori Kelly. Stay with me...
While we usually offer a few guesses for each masked singer, we're beyond certain that Black Swan is one of the names the panelists just loved to throw at Seahorse: powerhouse singer JoJo.
Clues That JoJo Is Black Swan
It's generally much more difficult to guess a contestant's identity after just one Masked Singer performance. However, Black Swan’s first showing — a rendition of “Barracuda” by Heart — made it clear Jojo was under all those feathers based on the tone of her voice alone. Add in the clues and Black Swan’s vocal range, and you've got a pile of evidence pointing to the singer best known for “Too Little Too Late" and "Leave (Get Out)."
“Hypnotized by a Hollywood Deal Could Resist” from Week 2: JoJo became a pop star at only 13 years old when she released her debut single “Leave (Get Out).” After a few more hits and a couple albums, JoJo publicly had issues with her record label that prevented her from releasing her third album for 10 years. She sued her labels Blackground Records and Da Family in 2013. Black Swan’s “hollywood deal” likely refers to JoJo’s binding music contract.
Stopwatch with the number 5 from Week 2: The panel thought the number 5 could mean a member of Fifth Harmony is behind the mask. Surprisingly, the panelists were headed in the right direction with their thinking. JoJo toured with Fifth Harmony in 2016 as the girl group’s opening act.
X marks the spot from Week 2: Panelist Nicole Scherzinger pointed out the “X” in the clue package and theorized that Black Swan could have ties to the singing competition show The X Factor. In 2019, JoJo appeared in the audience alongside other musicians on the celebrity version of the show.
Red card from Week 2: In soccer, players can be penalized with a red card which removes them from the rest of the match. JoJo dated soccer player Freddy Adu after the two met on an MTV show called Fake ID Club.
“Faithful flock set her free” From Week 2: During her contract troubles with her former label, JoJo’s fans showed their support by tweeting #FreeJoJo. She spoke with Salon in 2020 and said her fans have kept her motivated throughout difficult times in her career.
I felt very alone when I was going through my lawsuit. It was my fans who kept me going. The #freejojo campaign meant everything to me.— JoJo. (@iamjojo) February 19, 2016
“Covered a monster” — the Cluedle-Doo clue from Week 2: Cluedle-Doo stopped by again in week 2 to deliver a special clue for the audience. His hint referenced Monster, who won the first season of The Masked Singer. Monster was revealed to be T-Pain. In 2008, JoJo covered T-Pain’s song “Can’t Believe It.”