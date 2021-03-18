Spoilers are ahead. One of the best parts about watching new seasons of The Masked Singer is meeting contestants whose costumes do not match their voices. There have been multiple celebrities so far this season who have misleading costumes but the biggest misdirect is season 5's Piglet. From the looks of him, his first performance could have involved twirling around the stage while singing along to a bubbly track. Who could’ve imagined a giant pig wearing suspenders and a propeller hat would deliver such a heartfelt performance in his first outing?
Piglet closed out Group B on March 17 with his version of Dan and Shay’s “Speechless,” while left the panel amazed and stumped. Panelist Ken Jeong is rightly convinced Piglet will go far in the competition, but his initial theory that Piglet is Adam Lambert is way off — but Piglet may be a Lambert-esque singer from a band other than Queen.
Here are the three strongest candidates for the singer behind Piglet, so far.
Clues That Nick Lachey Is Piglet
Each Masked Singer season tends to include a former boy band member, which is why the panel suggested 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey on Piglet's first night. It's actually be a reasonable guess this time; Lachey is a very strong possibility.
“Hasn’t always been lucky in love” from Week 2: Lachey is currently married to TV personality Vanessa Minnillo, but he was previously married to Jessica Simpson for four years. This clue could be referring to their public divorce, but it also connects to Lachey’s most popular song, “What’s Left of Me,” which is a heartbreak ballad.
The Bachelor/Bachelorette references and roses from Week 2: Piglet’s clue package was set-up to mirror an episode of The Bachelor. While Lachey is not connected to that franchise, he co-hosts Love Is Blind on Netflix, which is a dating show with a few similarities to The Bachelor.
“Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat” — the Cluedle-Doo clue from Week 2: The masked Cluedle-Doo shared this tip after Piglet’s performance. The cover of the 1998 album 98 Degrees and Rising shows the boy band members standing in front of flames. They also have a song on that album titled “Heat It Up.”
Clues That AJ McLean Is Piglet
Although Piglet’s voice does not exactly match the tone of Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, there are a few clues that point to someone from that boyband. Another Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter, competed on The Masked Singer last season, so it is possible McLean also wanted to see what it is like to dance around in a silly, pink costume.
Roses and The Bachelor set-up from Week 2: McLean appeared with the rest of the Backstreet Boys on season 21 of The Bachelor. The group taught then-Bachelor Nick Viall and some of the contestants a choreographed dance before performing with them.
Tattoo heart with an ax from Week 2: McLean is definitely the member of the Backstreet Boys with the most tattoos, which makes him stand out from the rest of the group. He also has a heart tattoo on his chest.
“Hopeless romantic” from Week 2: During his stint on Dancing with the Stars, McLean revealed that his wife Rochelle Deanna McLean initially rejected him in 2006 when he asked her out. However, she accepted years later and the two started dating in 2009. This line could reference the start of their relationship.
Clues That Train Singer Pat Monahan Is Piglet
Admittedly, the Pat Monahan theory is not the strongest. Still, the Train frontman has the vocal abilities necessary to belt Dan and Shay’s “Speechless” and he has written plenty of love songs to qualify him as a “hopeless romantic.”
The Bachelor final rose background from Week 2: Piglet’s first clue package referenced The Bachelor repeatedly, but it specifically showed the contestant standing in a place similar to the final proposal set-ups on the show. The scene could also refer to Train’s appearance on the show in season 15, when they performed for Bachelor Brad Womack and contestant Jackie Gordon.
Heartbreak and Tattooed heart with an ax from Week 2: In 2016, Train covered Led Zeppelin’s song “Heartbreaker” on an album titled Train Does Led Zeppelin II. The group performed the cover on Jimmy Kimmel Live.