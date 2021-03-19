Meet The Cutthroat Cast Of Characters In Netflix’s Sky Rojo

In 2017, Netflix acquired streaming rights to the globally acclaimed crime drama Money Heist. Now, Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the two creators and executive producers behind the thrilling hit, are diving back into another dangerous world with action drama Sky Rojo. Similar to the way Money Heist is told from the perspective of a woman, Sky Rojo is also a women-driven story and follows three sex workers on the run.
The trailer for Sky Rojo is gory and fast-paced, so let us break it down for you a little. At the center of the Netflix series are three women who work in a sex club. An unexpected incident forces the trio to go on the run to escape their pimp and his henchmen. As they are overheard saying in the trailer, the sex-workers-turned-accomplices are foxes being hunted and they must stick together to survive the threats they encounter along the road.
The show mainly focuses on six characters involved in this chaotic journey. In case you want to get more familiar with the group of actors you will follow throughout the eight-episode first season, here's a guide to the six main cast members, who they are playing, and where else you might’ve seen them.