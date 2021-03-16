Maude’s New Vibrator Is Orgasmic (& About To Sell Out)

Nothing in life is certain — but if there's one thing we can predict with 99.9% accuracy, then it's this: Maude's new vibrator is going to sell out. The sexual wellness startup collectively rocked our world with the Vibe, its elegantly-designed body massager that's sold out over and over again since its initial launch in 2018. Now, almost three years later, it's unveiling the Drop — a sophomore device in the brand's array of refined products. Like Vibe, Drop is accessibly priced at $45, features three speeds, is USB rechargeable, and even comes in its own bespoke canvas pouch; something that prompted several oohs and ahhs during a recent Zoom call with the rest of the R29 shopping team. (Writer's note: I do not generally recommend showing off your new vibrator during a work call.) "Our customers really look to create new ways to engage with their partners," Maude founder & CEO Éva Goicochea tells Refinery29. "We consistently hear how easy to use vibe is — both solo or with a partner. That feedback helped us to consider Drop's shape and purpose: creating something with self- and partner-care in mind."
"In our initial conversations about Drop, we knew we wanted to create a product for all bodies — one that extended to other erogenous zones," says Goicochea. "When we look at the industry, there is still such a gendered division in how products are marketed, and there's the over-sexualization of the products themselves through the lens of outdated gendered tropes." Drop tastefully dismantles all of that — but not before getting you off first.
Fun fact: my first-ever vibrator was the Vibe — I received it in a gift bag from a particularly debaucherous beauty event at House Of Yes a few years back. I loved how unscary (aka not extremely phallic) it was, and how it made me feel encouraged and supported in exploring what felt good to me. I got the same vibe (heh) when I tried the Drop one lazy Sunday morning. My first impression was that it was surprisingly quiet for how powerful it was. I loved how the velvety-soft egg felt in my palm. Not to mention, it's also ridiculously chic. As a color obsessive whose favorite party trick is ID-ing nail polishes down to the name and brand, I have a serious love affair with the deep olive green shade — and Drop also comes in Maude's signature warm grey hue. While Vibe is obviously a fan-favorite for a reason, I sometimes found it to be a little too intense because of the slender shape & tip made it amazing for targeted stimulation. Drop, however, was able to gradually crescendo my bod into a blissful state of orgasm. As Miley Cyrus once crooned, "it's the climb" — and this one is destined for sell-out stardom.
