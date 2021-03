Emma Watson, Who Is Not Retiring, Has A New Haircut

"I have to [cut my hair] for roles," Watson told Glamour back in 2012. "But if I had it my way, I would have just kept it short forever . Of course, men like long hair. There's no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, 'Why did you do that? That's such an error.' And I was like, 'Well, honestly, I don't really care what you think!' I've never felt so confident as I did with short hair."