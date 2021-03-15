When Will My New Stimulus Check Be Deposited?

But you might get a few different responses when trying to log into the site. After you enter your social security number, birth date, address, and zip code in the Get My Payment feature, the system will show one of three messages: “Payment Status” means that either you’re approved to receive a stimulus check, your money is being processed, and it will be deposited either by the date shown or when a date becomes available; “Payment Status Not Available” means that either the IRS hasn’t processed your information yet, or that you’re not eligible to receive a stimulus check; “Need More Information” means that the payment was returned to the IRS because there was no way for the Postal Service to deliver it. People who receive this message will be able to provide their bank account information through the Get My Payment link.