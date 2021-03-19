The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Cast Have Already Inspired A Million MCU Theories

Other than the fact that it stars Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), not much is known about the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And even less is known about how the new Disney+ series will connect to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast list begat a million theories, ranging from the introduction of new superheroes and the emergence of mysterious villains.
The series is led by familiar faces — Mackie and Stan are joined by previous MCU stars Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo — but most of the supporting cast is composed of actors brand new to the franchise. Even more mysterious, Marvel Studios hasn't even confirmed who many cast members are playing, paving the way for theories galore.
If we've learned anything from WandaVision and the barrage of theories that never came to fruition (hello, Reed Richards cameo), it's that audiences should take every fan theory with some healthy skepticism. That said, here's a rundown of everything we know, and suspect, about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast and who they're playing.
And keep in mind, these are just the cast members we know about.
This cast guide will be updated as the season airs on Disney+.