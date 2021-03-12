The Internet Already Loves Lady Gaga’s Gucci Movie. The Real Woman She’s Portraying? Not So Much

Little Monsters are understandably excited by the first looks at Lady Gaga in the upcoming film House of Gucci. But not everyone is excited by the glamorous teaser — the woman that Gaga is portraying particularly unenthused.
House of Gucci, based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, will follow the murder plot that ripped apart the high fashion family in 1995. The Chromatica singer will play Patricia Reggiani, a woman made famous for her detailed assassination scheme against her husband Mauritzio Gucci (played by Adam Driver).
To many people, the idea of the Grammy and Oscar-winner telling their life story would be exciting, but the real life Patricia Reggiani is absolutely not feeling it. Her biggest beef? Gaga didn't even reach out to her before taking on the role.
“I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me" the former heiress told an Italian outlet on Tuesday, March 11.
According to Reggiani, she wasn't involved in the making of the project whatsoever and claims that she "won’t get a cent from the film." The real issue here, she says, is one of accuracy and general respect.
"It is not an economic question," she said. "It is a question of good sense and respect.”
With or without Reggiani's blessing, the show will go on, and it's already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2021. House of Gucci features an ensemble cast of Hollywood heavyweights; Gaga and Driver will be join onscreen by Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto. Ridley Scott is directing the Roberto Bentivegna-penned script.
The former Gucci heiress might not be thrilled by the film, but the rest of the world can't wait to see why Gaga is serving snowslope chic. House of Gucci hits theaters on November 24, 2021.