Hailey Bieber Just Launched A Beauty YouTube Channel

In the introductory "Welcome To My Channel" video, Bieber gives fans an outline of what we can expect from the series. "It's a bunch of different things, ranging from skin-care routine videos , to travel blogs, to videos with my hair and makeup team," she explains, adding that she'll also have on guest stars, like Kendall Jenner ( that video is already live ), and will at times dig into more serious topics. "We're also going to be having conversations about some things that I feel really passionate about that are very important to me — like politics, mental health , faith."