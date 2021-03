As Nordstrom fashion director Elizbeth Kanfer explained, “We were thinking about new ways of dressing that were driven by comfort and casual lifestyle, so we went into market [looking for] something modern, pared-down, but long-lasting and timeless.” And while the team was on the hunt for versatility, the ideal shoe was an “essential that did not look basic or boring — we wanted to start being optimistic through print and pattern.” Their intuition paid off — what’s trending at Nordstrom now, says Kanfer, “is anything that feels fun and emotional.” Adds Lisa Says Gah merchandising director Tori Freedman: “I think people are wanting to have fun with their shoes again!”