When Mercury Is In Pisces, Be Prepared For Vivid Dreams

Along with more vivid dreams at night, your mind will also call you to daydream and fantasize during the day (and maybe window-shop for a new life ), especially during the first week of the transit, Montúfar says. Lean into the ethereal nature of this transit — but you'll probably want to do something to keep your feet on the ground too. "To say that it will be hard to focus on work or our responsibilities is an understatement, especially because Pisces is not the easiest placement for Mercury," she explains. "As the fastest moving planet, Mercury likes to do things quickly; and the watery landscape of Pisces forces our cosmic messenger to slow its roll." Keep up your to-do list, or set some alerts on your phone to remind you about big events.