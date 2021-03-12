We’ve Got Your Exclusive Look At Selena Gomez’s Revelación Shoot

The day has finally arrived, and Selena Gomez's highly-anticipated Revelación is out now. As we know, with any new music release, all eyes are on the supporting visuals from the music videos to the promotional images and, in the case of this beauty brand founder: the makeup products used. It comes as no surprise that Gomez paid extra attention to her makeup details for the visuals not only as the face of her brand Rare Beauty but also given the importance of this project with it being her first-ever Spanish-language EP — a homage to her Mexican heritage.
With the album out now, we got an exclusive look at the makeup used for the images, including the exact products worn by Gomez. The deep-rosy look, which was achieved by the singer's go-to makeup artist Hung Vanngo, gives a luminous monochrome feel with resembling shades on the eyes, cheeks, and lips — all done with intention. "There was a new sense of power I felt singing in Spanish, so I really wanted my look to reflect that empowerment," Gomez tells Refinery29 of the makeup, which also featured a sharp cat-eye and brushed-up brows. "The makeup is simple, yet strong with a bold brow, liner, and glossy lip."
Advertisement
The rosy shades came courtesy of Rare Beauty's 2021 spring collection with blended hues of neutral pinks and muted berries — a very fitting look for the arrival of Spring in a few days. It also complements the floral headpiece and ribbons featured in the promotional images, produced by a mainly Latinx team with hairstylist Orlando Pita, photographer Camila Falquez, and set designer Gerard Santos.
For Gomez, makeup and music have both proven to serve as catalysts for healing — especially as an advocate for mental health. When launching Rare Beauty last year, the singer shared how the company was born out of her personal need for a brand that promotes self-acceptance and supports mental health. With that, she launched the Rare Impact Fund last summer to raise donations and help bring mental health services to underserved communities. That mindset of promoting self-restoration also inspired her to connect with the Spanish language for this musical project and, in doing that: connect with her Mexican roots. "Maybe embracing that part of me can be a source of healing for somebody else," she recently told the Los Angeles Times ahead of the EP release.
Advertisement
To see more behind the scenes of the beauty look of Revelación, be sure to check out the video below:
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.