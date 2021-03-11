Paris Street Style Stars Are Ditching Skinny Jeans, Too

Normally, Fashion Month street style in Paris is an amalgamation of the previous season’s most attention-grabbing pieces, with statement coats, dresses, shoes, and bags making up most of the looks spotted outside shows. This season, though, given how few designers showed in person due to the pandemic, street style wasn’t the scene it normally is. Instead, many show-goers wore jeans, the antithesis of pre-COVID street style.
Yes, there were still designer bags and shoes, but they weren’t paired with equally glamorous silhouettes. Rather, most were accompanied by classic denim pieces. More specifically, Parisiens sported straight- and wide-leg jeans to this season’s runway shows. Sorry, millennials, but there were no skinny jeans in sight.
Serving as their replacements were baggier fits, wider silhouettes, and styles more similar to the original blue jeans, Levi’s 501s, than the ultra-fitted pairs that reigned supreme in the '00s and 2010s.
With that, for anyone still struggling to transition from skinny to straight — or furthermore, wide-leg — jeans, let the slideshow ahead be your guide. Maybe you’ll find that non-skinny jeans aren’t so bad after all.