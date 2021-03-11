Dove Cameron Quietly Dropped A Big Hair Color Change

By the looks of Dove Cameron’s Instagram post from earlier this week, the actress and singer has gone for a drastically different look. The image shows Cameron standing behind a mic in a recording studio with her hair pulled back in a tight, low bun or ponytail — and instead of her recognizable platinum roots, she's now sporting a much darker brunette shade. "Finishing touches," Cameron captioned the studio photo. She didn't mention her hair color, but fans noticed instantly.
Cameron may be known for her signature bright blonde, but the 25-year-old star is no stranger to a fun dye job. Over the years, she's gone hot pink, black, red, and purple. But whatever color she tries, Cameron always returns to her icy-blonde roots.
But has Cameron really gone to the dark side now? The photo in question shows most of her hair hidden, and in more recent posts on her Instagram Stories, she's seen with a grown-out ombré blonde color that could be the work of a stylist or just natural growth. Perhaps her new "dye job" is actually the exact opposite: the result of not dyeing her hair for months and letting it grow out.
Whatever the process, we love the idea of casually dropping a new look on Instagram and saying nothing about it. It creates an element of mystery... but it could also just be the result of a year in a global pandemic without access to a professional colorist.