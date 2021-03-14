Your Horoscope This Week: March 14, 2021

The week following our Pisces New Moon isn’t twirling tea cups and newborn puppies exactly, but it’s an energy sweeter than what’s been on offer for quite some time. With Mercury finally out of their retroshade and under the stars of Pisces, the communication might not be all that clear, but it’s sure to be melodic. Venus is fanciful and flirtatious in Pisces and even more so prone to fantasy when the moon and Neptune get involved. Springtime is the right time to daydream, but with the Sun moving into heedless Aries by the end of the week, a dash of pragmatism can keep a good trip from going off the rails. So, before you act like a fool and rush in, remember: It’s wonderful to fly as long as you remember what your wings are made of.
Horoscope
When Mercury Is In Pisces, Be Prepared For Vivid Dreams
It’s time to start listening a little more closely to your inner voice as Mercury leaves Aquarius and heads into dreamy Pisces on March 15. When the