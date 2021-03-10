This Barbie Ferreira Look Will Get You Excited For H&M x Simone Rocha Collab

In less than 24 hours, H&M’s highly anticipated collaboration with Simone Rocha will at-last be available to shop — that is, if you’re quick enough to snatch up a tulle frock and some beaded bow clips to go with it before everyone else.
For the lead-up to the launch, the Swedish fashion brand called on its Rolodex of celebrity spokespeople to post their favorite ways to wear the 61-piece womenswear collection. (The collection also includes menswear, as well as designs for kids.) One particularly stylish model is Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, whose look of choice will have you wanting every piece of the H&M x Simone Rocha pie. At the very least, it’ll make you purchase the sequin harness à la Timothée Chalamet at the 2019 Golden Globes.
On Tuesday, Ferreira, who plays Kat on the HBO drama, posted a slideshow of images of her (and her cat) showcasing the forthcoming designer collaboration. For her look, she chose an oversized, button-down shirt with a pearl-embellished collar and puff-sleeves; a sheer, floral midi skirt; fuzzy, black slides; and a pearl-covered headband, a signature of Simone Rocha. On top, she added the more affordable alternative to Chalamet’s Louis Vuitton harness, which features a criss-cross detail in the front and off-the-shoulder sleeves. “In luv with this new Simone Rocha x H&M look,” she captioned the photo.
Others involved in the launch are Susie Bubble, Oumayma Elboumeshouli, Jessie Bush, and Amaka Hamelijnck. Models Kaia Gerber and Paloma Elsesser and actors Helena Bonham Carter and Rowan Blanchard, among others, participated in the brand’s AR launch event on Tuesday, which involved a pop-up book of images by painter Faye Wei Wei with QR codes that placed the aforementioned talent in tiny, hologram form alongside the art on the book’s pages. “I always wanted this collection to conjure excitement for dressing up, and for meeting with family, friends, and loved ones,” said Rocha in the press release.
If past H&M designer collaborations — which include Karl Lagerfeld, Giambattista Valli, Erdem, Maison Margiela, and Versace — are any indication, this collection won’t last long, especially given the celebrities — which, in addition to Ferreira, include Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and The Crown’s Bonham Carter — involved.
The H&M x Simone Rocha womenswear collection ranges in price from $17.99 for jacquard-knit knee-socks to $299.00 for dresses and trench coats. Shop the collection on Thursday, March 11, at 10am, EST here.