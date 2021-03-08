Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Shared A Very Cute Ted Lasso Moment

We so often see carnage post-celebrity breakup that it's almost jarring to see — *squints* — cooperation. But if any former couple were to keep us on our toes, it would be comedian Jason Sudeikis and Hollywood Cool Girl Olivia Wilde.
Sudeikis, star of Apple+'s Ted Lasso, has been raking up awards, including Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards on March 7. During his acceptance speech, the hoodie-clad Sudeikis included his ex in his thank yous. “I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom, Otis and Daisy’s mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show,” Sudeikis said. “She was like, ‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was right.”
Advertisement
Wilde later congratulated Sudeikis for his wins. “Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys,” she tweeted. “I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌”
Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 8, 2021
After dating since 2011 and getting engaged in 2013, Sudeikis and Wilde reportedly broke up in the beginning of 2020, according to People. They share two children, 6-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy. Their split turned spicy when it was rumored that Wilde had moved on to date Harry Styles, who also stars in her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. However, Sudeikis and Wild seem to be making it work and so far have remained committed to supporting each other. After all, Wilde recently also said that she officially has a "No Assholes Policy" on set, so perhaps she and her ex have decided to apply it to their relationship, too.