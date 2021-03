The Best TV Moment You Missed While Watching Meghan & Harry

We all love an awards season darling; a little curio who remains exuberant throughout the long slog of kissing rings and squeezing into couture. In 2017, Dev Patel toted Sunny Pawar , who played the child version of Patel’s Lion character, around the circuit, causing us to collectively lose our shit. Loyal Dev Patel followers got a glimpse of our man with a child (spoiler alert: as sexy as we dreamed it would be), while others got to know a talented, pint-sized actor from Mumbai. Jacob Tremblay, star of Room, and his hot dad gave us all something to write meme posts about in 2016. Julia Butters stole a scene from Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood and became a red carpet style star with turkey sandwiches in her bag as she did the rounds in 2020.This was supposed to be Minari star Alan Kim’s year, but things happened. Still, thanks to his win at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night, he’s finally on his way to awards season darling status — no red carpet antics needed. Kim choked on tears Sunday night as he accepted the award for Best Young Actor/Actress in his preferred awards season attire of a sharp tuxedo. (Tuxes are only for the actual shows, it seems. Kim walked around Sundance dressed like a cowboy that also knows how to dab and wore his taekwondo uniform , complete with new purple belt — “I upgraded” — on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.)