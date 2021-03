The Best-Dressed Celebrities From The Critics’ Choice Awards Weren’t Messing Around

Harry Styles’ stylist Harry Lambert dressed Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor in regal looks fit for the characters they play on The Crown — Corrin in Haute Couture Schiaparelli and O’Connor in custom Loewe. One Night In Miami director Regina King stunned in sequins once again, this time courtesy of Versace. And then there was Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi, one of many celebrity presenters from the show, who wore Candyland-esque Haute Couture by Dior. In lieu of dresses, many stars — including Amanda Seyfried and H.E.R., who both wore Miu Miu — opted for tuxes and suits.