Seeing a Disney animated film with an Asian cast is an exciting step forward for representation in Hollywood, but Raya and the Last Dragon hasn't been without controversy . The casting choices in particular sparked criticism from fans who had hoped to hear more Southeast Asian actors in the film. Tran is Vietnamese American, but many of her cast mates are East Asian. Responding to the controversy, co-screenwriter Qui Nguyen told NBC News that he hoped the "A-list talents" would "help get the attention that this movie, this story, and this message deserves." To that end, here's the who's who of the Raya and the Last Dragon voice cast so you can keep those A-listers straight.