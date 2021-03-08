Story from Color Trends

Pistachios, Sunsets, & Sherbert: The Color Trends You’re About To See Everywhere

Avery Felman
The first of glimmers of spring holds the promise of sun rays, flower buds, ripe fruit, and fresh color palettes trending across social media. We're already starting to see the viral hues of the upcoming transitional season everywhere; whether it's in the terracotta tones of TikTok's sunset projection lamps or the creamy pistachio-milk greens worn by Instagram's most influential. Below, get a glimpse of the joy-sparking tones that will continue to wash over our worlds in the upcoming weeks. From cream-with-a-splash-of-coffee sneakers paired with cloud-like pillows to swirly-sherbert sweaters and squiggly candlesticks, spring 2021 is getting a delightful dose of whimsical and comfort-inspired color.
DIY Pistachio Milk Green

If you're an alternative milk lover, we're sure you're well aware of the latest nut milk craze: pistachio milk. You've probably also seen the obligatory Instagram posts that followed the introduction of the Starbuck pistachio latte, donning matching green nails and bright spring accessories. We're certain this is just the beginning for the retro pale green shade that's made its way onto sweats, matching underwear sets, and even our beverages.
AE
Ultra Cropped Cardigan
$34.95
AE
Bed Threads
Sage 100% Flax Linen Duvet Cover
$140.00
Bed Threads
Entireworld
Leggies, Pistachio
$58.00
Entireworld
KitchenAid
Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Sta...
$399.00
Wayfair
Mango
2 Pack Reusable Homologated Facemask
$9.99$19.99
Mango
Urban Outfitters
Briggs Layered Gauze Throw Blanket
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Solid and Striped
The Reversible Olympia Pistachio
$188.00
Solid and Striped
Girlfriend Collective
Seedling High-rise Thong
$14.00
Girlfriend Collective
Woolen Bloom
Mock Neck Sweater
$35.99
Amazon

Cream With A Splash Of Coffee

You've seen the revival of the classic camel coat, but have you noticed that everything on your feed is also beige? Well, not quite beige. More like if you ordered a cup of coffee and went liberal on the half & half. This not-quite cream, not quite brown combo transcends the categorization of toffee and makes a case for not compromising because we all know we'd order cream with a splash of coffee if it was socially acceptable.
Everlane
The Renew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt
$55.00
Everlane
New Balance
Sola Sleek Classic Running Shoe
$55.97$69.99
Nordstrom Rack
George Oliver
Leeper 71.6" W Wide Velvet Round Arm Sofa
$529.99
Wayfair
Threshold designed w/Studio McGee
Woven Textured Throw Pillow
$22.00
Target
Uniqlo
Color Socks
$3.90
Uniqlo
Free People
Phoebe Sweater Set
$98.00
Free People
& Other Stories
Major Cut Cropped Jeans
$89.00
& Other Stories
Richer Poorer
Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
$72.00
Richer Poorer
Urban Outfitters
Cosmo 2.0 Loafer
C$200.00
Urban Outfitters

Terracotta TikTok Sunset Projection Lamp

Even a TikTok novice (or outright objectionist) can appreciate the warm sunset hues that are provided by the hyperactive app's latest trend: sunset projection lamps. An offshoot of users' newest obsession is the warm orangey-red tinge that has permeated home good and fashion alike. From wiggly terracotta pots to cozy and inviting bed linens, there's a good chance we're going to be seeing this bold color in our homes and our clothes for quite some time.
Cuta
90 Degree Rotation Projection Lamp
$31.50$33.99
Amazon
Club L London
Ribbed Flared Pants Set In Orange
$29.00$41.00
ASOS
Urban Outfitters
Cozy Slub Duvet Cover
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Vitruvi
Stone Diffuser
$119.00
Vitruvi
Areaware
Stacking Planter - Terracotta
$90.00
Burke Décor
Madewell
Bandana
$12.50
Madewell
Potey
Terracotta Planter Pots (set Of 2)
$35.99
Amazon
Orly
Can You Dig It?
$9.50
Orly
Bamboozle
Composter
$40.00
Food52

Ice Cream Sherbet

Ahh, orange sherbet on a sunny 70-degree day. Perhaps there's a body of water nearby. At this point in the winter, anything better is unimaginable. Fortunately, we've been able to channel this Easter color energy through perhaps our most joyful palette yet. We've had to find creative ways to express our style this year, through patterned masks, joy-inspiring decor, and fun jewelry that reminds us of the simple joys of childhood. Throughout these changes to our interiors and exteriors, one thing has remained constant: the soft rainbow tones that remind us of a balmy spring day with a light breeze.
Hay
Hay Candle
$35.00
Hay
Stine Goya
Joy Ash Alpaca-blend Knit Cardigan
$350.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sunnylife
Lucite 4 In A Row
$90.00$130.00
Cara Cara
Eugenia Kim
Pleated Mask Pink/sherbet/fuchsia
$22.00
Verishop
Lateral Objects
Gradient Glass
$42.00
Coming Soon
CHUNKS
Squiggle Clip - Tang
$14.00
Lisa Says Gah
Mango
Multi-colored Knit Sweater
$59.99
Mango
Lacausa
Sweater Rib Turtleneck
$69.00$99.00
LACAUSA
Allsop
Luna Lamp
$99.00
Food52
