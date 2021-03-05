Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Caroline Explains Polyamory Has Changed Her Life

On Thursday, Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of defamed Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, shared her experience with polyamory and monogamy. In an essay for Vanity Fair, Giuliani spoke out about being bisexual and having sexual experiences with multiple people at one time on her path to polyamory, shedding light on how the lifestyle has opened her up to new ways of thinking about relationships.
Giulani, who is 32, explained what it was like to be a "unicorn": someone who joins couples as a third partner in the bedroom. "Finding the strength to explore these more complicated, passionate aspects of my personality became the key to harnessing my voice and creative spark, which in turn helped me better cope with depression, anxiety, and the lingering cognitive effects of adolescent anorexia," she wrote. Sexual non-monogamy, she says, helped her cope with lack of fulfillment in past relationships.
Advertisement
Coming out of a particularly unsatisfying relationship, Giuliani said she finally realized what she was looking for and "immediately began to make up for lost time" by having sex with different people and practicing uninhibited self-discovery. "At the time, I didn't fully understand what was missing from that relationship, but I did know that my partner loved me despite my weird wildness, while I yearned to be with someone who loved me because of it."
She explained that finding her "wildness" as an adult felt more peaceful than when she was growing up. "It was not reacting or crying out but intentionally searching," she said, explaining that she'd known she is bisexual for a while but hadn't fully explored her sexuality with others at that time.
Despite her happiness in sharing her experiences, candidness about her lifestyle has also resulted in slut-shaming, she said. Still, this only served to help her see that she's an "empathetic, radically open-minded, profoundly adventurous" person who is "fiercely committed to telling stories that reduce the stigma surrounding sexuality and mental health — including this one, right now."
Giuliani — who is a filmmaker, political activist, and writer as well as politician Rudy Giuliani's daughter — has already been the subject of media attention after she openly disagreed with her father's political ties to Trump. Giuliani began her career as a production assistant in Hollywood, and has since worked her way up in the world, more recently working as the director's assistant on Netflix's 2019 romantic comedy Someone Great. In 2020, she created the psychological thriller film Or (Someone) Else, which follows a woman struggling through an abusive relationship, and the implications and ramifications of her anger and her mental health.
Advertisement
As for her relationship with her father, in 2016, when questioned about her political beliefs completely contradicting her father's, she stated in another Vanity Fair essay: "he knows and is fully comfortable with it and thinks I have a right to my opinion."
Rudy has not yet commented on his daughter's latest writing on polyamory at time of publication. But Caroline says that she hopes by sharing her experiences with polyamory, more people will be open to the lifestyle and that she can shed light on harmful misconceptions and myths about it.
"In these sexually-limiting pandemic times, reliving my spicy threesome memories has been a much-needed, COVID-free crutch for a single gal and her vibrators," she wrote.