15 Shows To Watch If You Have A WandaVision-Shaped Hole In Your Heart

WandaVision has asked fans to "please stand by" for the last time. Hardcore Marvel fans only have to wait a few weeks between the end of WandaVision and the beginning of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but there's just nothing else like WandaVision. If, however, you're determined to keep your Scarlet Witch vibes rolling, perhaps with something that's not tied to the ongoing and never-ending Marvel story, there are a handful of TV shows that fit the bill.
You can always live out Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) fantasy and immerse yourself in the shenanigans of old sitcoms — The Dick Van Dyke Show, her favorite, is streaming on Hulu. WandaVision has definitely ignited the nostalgia for Nick at Nite and the sitcoms we used to use as an escape back in the day. There is something so magical about watching Olsen and Bettany riff on everything from Bewitched to The Brady Bunch to Malcolm in the Middle and Modern Family.
Still, some of the classic shows referenced in WandaVision are a little harder to find and can feel a bit too dated after an episode or two. Because of that — and because WandaVision fans contain multitudes — we've curated a healthy mix of classics, new shows in the style of the classics, shows about grief and trauma, sci-fi adventures, and a few Marvel series you may have missed.