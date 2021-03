Jamie Spears Insists Britney Spears Can End Her Own Conservatorship — Is He Right?

The fact that Britney has not formally petitioned to end the conservatorship since entering it in 2008 means that her dad is technically right, but it doesn't mean that she is comfortable in the current conservatorship set up as Jamie implies. Scott Rahn , the Southern California-based founder and managing partner of RMO , and an attorney who specializes in conservatorships, broke down the legal obstacles involved in the case on a recent phone call with Refinery29. "What [Thoreen and Jamie] are saying are that court processes have procedures, and the procedure that she needs to follow if she wishes to terminate the conservatorship is as he described, which is to file through her court-appointed counsel if that's what she really wants to do," Rahn says. "I haven't seen or heard anything from the filings or reported from the filings to suggest that she's filed what would be required to terminate the conservatorship."