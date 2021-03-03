Whole Foods Is Giving You A Head Start On The Biggest Skin Trends Of 2021

Whole Foods has looked into its organic, non-GMO crystal ball and determined the biggest skin-care trends of 2021 — and the best part is they're all available to you today. To celebrate Whole Foods Market's Beauty Week, the company's expert Trend Council put together its list of the top five clean beauty trends for 2021, and brought back their limited-edition Beauty Bags for the occasion.
The annual beauty sale runs from March 10 to March 16, and those interested in trying the trends can find them in stores and online via Whole Foods Market on Amazon. Better still, the products are 25% off and you can get an extra 10% off if you're a Prime Member. The company is also offering its Beauty Bags, which are valued at $135, for $20 in stores only starting March 12.
The biggest clean-beauty trends of the year, according to Whole Foods, are: Beauty Goes Waterless, with a move to solid products that save water and reduce packaging; Multitasking Balms that do it all; Juiced-Up Skin Care, which incorporates fruits and veggies into skin-care formulas; Upcycled Beauty using repurposed ingredients, like coffee grounds that would've otherwise been discarded; and Stressed Skin, Meet Ramped-Up Remedies, for some much-needed skin R&R.
As for the Beauty Bags, both are packed in Queen Alaffia cosmetic bags that fund women's empowerment projects in Togo, West Africa. The Glow Up Beautiful bag comes packed with coconut oil from Shea Moisture, shampoo and conditioner from Acure, and a Cocokind Resurfacing Sleep Mask, to name a few.
If you've been looking to try a new hair mask, The New Essentials bag includes a clarifying mask from 2chic, vitamin A serum from Mad Hippie, and a Whole Foods Market Age Defying Açai face mask.
Stocking up on clean beauty will be a lot easier — and cheaper — over the next few days while this sale is ongoing, so start making space in your bathroom cabinet now.
