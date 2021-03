In February, we felt burnt out. Our post-holiday highs had long worn off, we had serious new year's resolution fatigue , and Punxsutawney Phil served us with six more weeks of winter — could you blame him? But, just because the past 30 days were a bit blegh doesn't mean our shopping habits followed suit. The hodgepodge of stuff that sold like hotcakes last month was a timely mix of cross-category comfort material; from many pairs of sworn-by sweatpants to sunset-projection lamps and $5 callus-removing pumice stones.