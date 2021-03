Painting on luxury bags seems to have gained traction during lockdown, too. Laurén Bienvenue , an artist who used to customize leather jackets, noticed over lockdown that far more people were looking to have their designer handbags painted. For her, it was mainly vintage Louis Vuitton. "I think during COVID, people started cleaning out their closets and going through their stuff," she says. "So many women have asked me to revive bags that they’ve had for, like, 20 years. There are those who want a new look for that classic, monogram bag, or people who have just really used and abused their bags and they need to cover up what's happened."