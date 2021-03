Kaia Gerber Wants To Make You Cry

Trick Mirror author Jia Tolentino asked Gerber about her own unique point of view: that of a model. Tolentino pointed out that few books offer that perspective — Jennifer Egan’s great Look At Me was the only one she could think of. "The perspective of a model isn’t something commonly portrayed in the images we help to create, and I too have struggled to find my voice within the industry," Gerber replied. "I think an aspect of modeling that casual onlookers might not be able to perceive is all of the time spent behind the scenes to create an image. I see pictures that took so many creative minds, not to mention hours of flights, fittings and preparation to capture, being scrolled past as though they were the same as any iPhone picture. And, while I do think it’s incredible that everyone has the ability to capture a moment at their fingertips, I also believe it is important to differentiate between the two."