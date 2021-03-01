Cynthia Erivo’s Golden Globes Look Came Straight Off The Runway

Just because the 2021 Golden Globes were virtual this year, doesn’t mean that there wasn't a number of fashion-forward looks thanks to the celebrities "in attendance." Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated last year as both a singer and actress for her role in Harriet, is the perfect example. All eyes were on her as she wore a stunning green gown on the red carpet, and then to present.
Erivo first debuted the sculptural look, expertly assembled by her stylist Jason Bolden, on Instagram. “I’m just going to leave this here,” she captioned a slow-motion video of herself walking out before doing a twirl decked out for the award show. Not only is the A-line dress a standout look due to its unmissable lime green color, but also because of its unexpected details like the shorter hemline, visible piping, and scuba fabric. What's more, the gown comes straight from the Valentino Spring 2021 Couture collection that debuted just last month.
Erivo completed the look with sky-high, silver platform heels and cream, opera-length leather gloves hitting at just above the elbow — both of which also appeared on the runway — and a collection of earrings paired with a statement septum ring. This isn’t the first time that Erivo has wowed award show-goers and viewers with her immaculate sense of style (see: the sequin Thom Browne gown at the Golden Globes last year). Award show after award show, Erivo chooses unforgettable ensembles that not only capture trends of the moment but are also timeless.
She may not be nominated for an award this time around, but one thing we do know is that it wouldn’t have been an award show without Erivo taking to the red carpet to show us just how you create an unforgettable fashion moment.