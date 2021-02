Let’s Talk About The Most Vulnerable Moment In Billie Eilish’s New Documentary

The first half of the film focuses on Eilish life before she released her Grammy-winning debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? , and the second (post-intermission — yes, there’s an intermission) is basically her continued upward trajectory after. There’s not much of a plot, per-se, nor do the filmmakers seem like they’re trying to beat the audience over the head with an agenda. In fact, The World’s A Little Blurry feels more slice-of-life film than Celebrity Documentary. But there are a few particular moments — intimate habits caught as if by accident, bits of off-handed conversation — that reveal Eilish’s ethos in surprisingly clear ways. One of these is an exchange between Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird during the latter half of the film.