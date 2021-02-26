This New 17-Minute Interview Shows The Real Prince Harry — & We’re Looking Respectfully

For those of us who weren't as up on the goings on of the British royal family, Prince Harry seemed like this nebulous entity — he exuded the vibe of a Stuffy Royal Young Person, without us actually knowing what he was like.
However, thanks to a new interview, it now seems like we're seeing the real Prince Harry — or rather, "Haz" — for the first time. And with all due respect, he's...kind of a zaddy?
In a nearly 20-minute interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden, host Corden takes the Duke of Sussex on a double-decker bus tour of Los Angeles, which, despite being a Brit, Prince Harry admits he's never been allowed to do before.
It quickly becomes clear that the Prince is not only very charming and honest, but also very self-aware of how, well, not real his life has been. But even though that's the case, he still acts like a regular polo-wearing British dad. He can't stop talking about his son, Archie, he doesn't get spooked by a little mess, and he enjoys an evening of takeout and Netflix in bed with his wife.
At one point, Corden tries to convince him to move from his Santa Barbara estate to the house from 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the theme song of which the 36-year-old knows by heart. Instead of making the owners an offer on the house, however, Prince Harry asks them if he can use the bathroom. (Royals: They're just like us.)
The clip ends with a military-esque obstacle course, where Prince Harry is clad in full LA hiking athleisure. It's already a disarming sight — but even more so when the former army captain goes full-on dad at his son's soccer game, helping Corden as he struggles.
If this is just the first taste of the newly liberated Prince Harry, we can't wait to see more. And for the record, it's very nice to meet you.