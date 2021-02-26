Andra Day Was “Terrified” By The Nudity In The United States vs. Billie Holiday . She Did It Anyway

“It’s significant, and it’s painful because we’re still seeing that today. I’m glad to see the conversation being had about protecting Black women, but I also think that conversation is sort of piecemeal. It’s very telling that she as a woman was so much more vulnerable and more of a target. It’s also telling that she was still able to stand up despite that. Her level of strength was far beyond any man that she had ever encountered. And they went after her for singing ‘Strange Fruit’ — she’s got this voice, let’s silence her. That’s scary, because it threatens the system that they’re trying to keep in place to monetize and criminalize Black bodies. To me, it is tragic, but it speaks more than anything to the strength. Black women shouldn’t necessarily have to be that strong, but we are.”