Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Lands A Campaign That Daphne Would Approve Of

Dynevor told British Vogue that working with Han Chong, Self-Portrait’s creative director and founder, was effortless. “It’s funny, I think that it’s completely coincidental that there is this amazing thread that runs through what I wore on Bridgerton and Chong’s collections,” she said. “I think there are some similarities [with Bridgerton] in the softer color palette, and the mood of some of his more delicate, lace designs. But beyond that, I feel like Self-Portrait really has its eye on a much more modern and real way of dressing.”