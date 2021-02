Qualley was reportedly romantically connected with LaBeouf as recently as early January, just weeks after Barnett's lawsuit went public. They are said to have started hanging out after starring in a racy music video for " Love Me Like You Hate Me " (sung by Qualley's sister Rainey) and were photographed together numerous times in the beginning of the year. While a source close to Qualley told People that the situationship ended because the stars were "just in different places in their lives," another insider revealed that the actress was also fully aware of the "backlash" that LaBeouf was facing as a result of Barnett's lawsuit.