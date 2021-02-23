Where Is The Love? A Double Hot Take On The Bachelor, Race & This Season’s Apology Tour

KNB: Matt uses the words “devastating” and “heartbreaking” and to be honest, the statement made me a bit emotional. This corny ass man is getting to me! I just feel bad for him that he had to address this at all. I appreciate that he included, “it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years,” but I wish he had been more specific about what those issues are. I also find it interesting that he’s still “processing” when this has been going on for almost six weeks now. He’s had a lot of time! I feel sorry for him that he has to confront things white Bachelors have never had to deal with, and that he doesn’t get the uncomplicated fairytales they got, but I also wish he dug a little deeper.