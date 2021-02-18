Malia Obama Is Reportedly Writing On Donald Glover’s New Beyoncé-Inspired Amazon Series

The Obamas are taking over Hollywood from all sides. First, Barack and Michelle Obama announced their deal with Netflix and Spotify. Now, Malia Obama has reportedly joined the writing staff for Donald Glover’s upcoming series Hive, created by Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away).
Malia has had her sights set on the entertainment industry for some time. She interned at a production company, and worked as a production assistant on the set of HBO’s Girls in 2016 during her gap year before eventually attending Harvard University.
We don't know much about Hive — only that Glover will executive produce and that it will reportedly have a “Beyoncé-like” character at its center — the name of the show likely stems from the nickname for Bey's inner-fan-circle, the Beyhive. The idea of Malia writing for this show makes sense considering she grew up in her own spotlight. Glover, writer and star of FX’s Atlanta, reportedly opted out of his partnership with FX for a multiple-year deal with Amazon in which he’d have something akin to his own content channel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
While Malia is joining the writer's room at Amazon, her parents are busy at Netflix. In 2018, Barack and Michelle signed a multi-year agreement to produce all kinds of films and series for the streaming giant with their company Higher Ground Productions. They've since produced the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory and another film about Michelle's Becoming book tour (which include cameos of both Sasha and Malia). Fitness and health advocate Michelle also recently teased a very wholesome-looking kids cooking show called Waffles and Mochi.
Now all that's left is for Sasha Obama to get a job at HBO. No pressure.