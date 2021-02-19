Last week, Netflix wanted you to watch one new movie: To All the Boys: Always and Forever. The final chapter of the YA rom-com series was all over Instagram, Twitter, and your Netflix home screen.
This week, expect for things to be a little bit different. Instead of a mega-blockbuster series or highly-anticipated film franchise, expect a myriad of new hyper-specific projects for every streaming palette. If you’re someone into awards-nominated movies (and blunt bob cuts), there’s I Care a Lot, starring Rosamund Pike, which premieres Friday, February 19. For those who like a thriller but want it to be a little spookier, Netflix is serving up British series Behind Her Eyes. Survivalist and adrenaline lovers can control Bear Grylls in Animals on the Loose, while network comedies can find their preferred vibe in The Crew.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.