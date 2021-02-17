After a month spent in innovative Aquarius, the sun is entering the dreamy, creative, intuitive sign of Pisces, the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac. Spanning from February 18 to March 20, we can expect Pisces season to make the next several weeks magical.
During this time period, "you may feel more intuitive, creative, and tuned in to others," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "You become more interested in movies and art, or anything that can allow you to escape reality for the moment." Hale also says that Pisces season is a time to avoid trying to follow a rigid schedule; like water, Pisces likes to flow along at its own pace.
The sign of the fish has a rep for being overly emotional, and it's true that it's an empathetic and feelings-oriented time. "After the heavy mental focus of Aquarius season and the first Saturn-Uranus square of the year, when our main luminaire enters Pisces, we'll all be less up in our heads and more in touch with our emotional sides," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, tells Refinery29. Pisces season will also bless us with the end of Mercury's dreaded retrograde in Aquarius, allowing us to clear away any misunderstandings or miscommunications we've experienced for the past few weeks.
Montúfar says the real magic will happen during the second week of Pisces season. "Mars trines Pluto on February 24, and the sun sextiles Uranus on the 25th, bringing us the opportunity to make subtle but meaningful changes in our lives," she says. "Also on the 25th, Venus enters Pisces to gift us the best possible energy for love and manifesting our biggest dreams for the next three weeks."
Thanks to Venus's move, love will be a major theme of Pisces season. "Venus in Pisces can light a romantic fire, as it is considered one of the dreamiest signs that can, at times, make you feel as though you're in a fairy tale," Hale says. Forget Valentine's Day — the season of romance is just getting started.
Pisces season tends to be a creatively fulfilling time, notes Lisa Stardust, an astrologer based in New York City. That's partially because our feelings will feel bigger than usual, but also because there's a shift in how we understand the world. "We'll be able to see things from a different perspective, as we’ll be leaning into the spiritual and metaphysical plane, rather than the material world," she says. It's a good time to experiment with different artsy activities, from poetry to dancing, and to follow your gut.
Montúfar says that between March 3 and March 11, Venus and the sun will be colliding with the Nodes of Destiny, points on the moon's orbit that are related to your life's path. These meet-ups indicate that we'll be drawn toward our destinies and life's purpose. "The past and the future will be mixing with the present, so these are days in which we should tune into our intuition and pay attention to the signs, as people and situations from the past could come back," Montúfar explains. Keep your eyes peeled for weird "coincidences" on these days, and keep your mind open to what these events might mean.
Pisces season comes to its climax in mid-March, when five celestial bodies will all be hanging out in the sign of the fish: the sun, Venus, Mercury, Neptune, and the asteroid Pallas. Plus, the Pisces new moon falls on March 13, amping up the dreaminess. Montúfar says these astrological events will make it easier for you to take care of yourself, to know what you want, to be loving, and to do creative work. But, "the Neptune-Pisces energy will make it hard to focus on responsibilities and mundane tasks," she warns. So if you've got to be productive, an organized to-do list and plenty of phone reminders will be your best friends.
The positivity that Pisces is bringing us this year feels like a breath of fresh air for 2021. Take this time to really focus on yourself and to lean into your loving, creative, spiritual side — it's a good season to dream.