Pisces season comes to its climax in mid-March, when five celestial bodies will all be hanging out in the sign of the fish: the sun, Venus, Mercury, Neptune, and the asteroid Pallas. Plus, the Pisces new moon falls on March 13, amping up the dreaminess. Montúfar says these astrological events will make it easier for you to take care of yourself, to know what you want, to be loving, and to do creative work. But, "the Neptune-Pisces energy will make it hard to focus on responsibilities and mundane tasks," she warns. So if you've got to be productive, an organized to-do list and plenty of phone reminders will be your best friends.