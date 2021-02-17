Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Has “Long-Haul” COVID. Here’s What She Wants To Sell You

Of course, Paltrow is careful to avoid stating that any of these expensive, superfluous products are a cure for long-lasting COVID symptoms. The hiking boots (and hiking necklace — I can't get over it) are paired with a caption that vaguely gestures at the benefits of "moving your body" and "sweating out toxins," but doesn't outright claim to treat side effects. But her approach is toeing the line of deceptiveness and false advertising, all in the name of selling vitamins, powders, skincare products, and infrared sauna blankets.