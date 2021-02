This moment of celebration comes on the heels of a difficult period for Hilton. Since opening up about the alleged abuse she experienced during her youth while under the care of treatment centers for teens in her documentary This Is Paris in September 2020, Hilton has continued to speak out about her trauma publicly and has been a vocal activist against unregulated teen programs. Most recently, on February 8, Hilton shared her personal story and testimony with Utah lawmakers in order to lobby for a bill that would require more regulations for the state's youth residential treatment centers. The bill passed unanimously.