To many, Conversations with Friends is Rooney's "other" book, a statement that places the spotlight on Normal People, the novel that inspired another Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Hulu series. But to me, it's the opposite. Conversations has always been the superior novel by the Irish author, who specializes in writing about introverted, beautiful, horny Irish college students who don't know what they want to do with their life. Published in May 2017, it was Rooney's debut novel, beloved before Normal People hit everyone's Instagram feeds in 2018.