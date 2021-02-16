Ryan Reynolds Is Once Again Moonlighting As Blake Lively’s At-Home Colorist

If you can't make it to your colorist for a root touchup, Ryan Reynolds is the man for the DIY job — but only if you're his wife, Blake Lively.
Yesterday, the actress posted a time-lapse video of the two joining forces to tackle her grown-out roots, and the final result was serious competition for a salon treatment. This isn't even the first time Reynolds has acted as at-home stylist for his wife: In April, Lively took to her Instagram Story with a photo of a custom DIY hair-color kit courtesy of her colorist, Rona O'Connor, with the caption, "The fact that you trust @vancityreynolds to get this right makes me concerned for your sanity." She added a GIF of someone shaving their head, writing, "Who needs hair anyway!?"
Reynolds and Lively both have a reputation for their witty, subtle humor on social media. Over the long weekend, for example, Reynolds posted a video of Lively sledding in a snow-covered forest alongside a photo of the two in red-carpet glam with the caption, "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future." Lively's caption didn't disappoint this time around, either: Under their most recent couple moment, she wrote, "That time I f*d my hairdresser."