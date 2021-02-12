Brandy’s Black Cinderella Made The Impossible Possible In Hollywood

I cared a lot then and I care a great deal now. When parts of the feminist movement started pushing back against the girl-as-princess trope, I felt foolish in my sense that not all girls had been imbued with the belief that we were actually princesses. Like Brandy’s Black Cinderella sitting in my own little corner, in my own little chair (while, ahem, sitting up in my room), I liked to pretend to be one. In the real world, I was meant to be Strong and Sassy. Frankly, I cried a lot from ages three until this sentence so I am mostly Soft and Easily Provoked. Princesshood was a convenient shorthand to both being powerful and allowing for your own fragility, and as a Black girl, I found few role models that exemplified this in the Western world.